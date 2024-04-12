Help For Children Born To Mothers With Postpartum Depression

HARRISBURG – A bill to provide early intervention services to children born to mothers struggling with postpartum depression has passed the PA House. House Bill 1593 would expand services to children from birth through two years with mothers diagnosed with or at high risk for postpartum depression, ensuring that vulnerable children and their families have access to the support they need. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, untreated postpartum depression can hurt a parent’s ability to bond with and care for their baby and lead to an increased risk of child abuse and neglect. Meanwhile, the efficacy of early intervention is well-documented among service providers and families and the help deters developmental delays and nurtures healthy growth and development. The bill moves to the state Senate.