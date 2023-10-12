Help Christian Groups Through Faithful Give

LANCASTER – Faithful Give is coming to provide a place for area ministries to come together for three days of giving. Faithful Give is asking the community to support them with time, talents, and treasure. The dates run from October 15-17. The mission of Faithful Give is to personify Jesus’ love to the community by connecting Biblically faithful donors and organizations so they can joyfully partner together in redemptive causes. Faithful Give provides venues to celebrate God’s provision, encourage local leaders, and advance Jesus’ Kingdom. You can help over 50 organizations that are participating, including A Woman’s Concern, Anchor Christian Academy, Bible Visuals International, Bible2School, Blessings of Hope, Calvary PreSchool, and Camp Conquest. You can find out more and make an online donation to the participating outreaches at FaithfulGive.org.