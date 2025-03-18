Help CEF With “Boxes Of Books” To Teach The Gospel

LANCASTER – Without materials and visual aids, it is much more difficult to teach children anything, including the Gospel. That’s why Child Evangelism Fellowship started the Boxes of Books program to help staff members and missionary volunteers around the world convey the timeless lessons of the Bible. Many teachers don’t have these materials and can’t afford them, which is why CEF sends Boxes of Books around the world – boxes filled with visual resources, lesson texts, “Wonder Devotional Books” and other materials that help children learn more about Jesus. Many children are “visual learners” who respond best to visual aids. In fact, over 65% of learners are estimated to be visual learners. The “Wonder Devotional Book” was designed to help children develop a lifelong habit of enjoying God’s Word and applying it to their lives. The books contain a total of 360 devotions to cover a full year. You can find out more about the Boxes of Books program and provide a financial donation to CEF by clicking on the banner below.