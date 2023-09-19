Help Available For Suicide Prevention

HARRISBURG – Leaders from multiple state agencies and suicide prevention advocacy groups joined together to recognize September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Although mental health and suicide prevention are important to address year-round, September provides a dedicated time for people, organizations, and communities to join their voices and share that there is hope, help is available, and healing is possible. Acting PA Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen said don’t be afraid to talk about the subject. Talking about suicide does not increase thoughts of suicide or cause people to act on those thoughts. Research shows talking about suicide shows people that you care about them. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline officially launched nationwide, streamlining call and text access to the national lifeline that provides no-cost crisis response support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition to 988, many other resources are available to Pennsylvanians in need of support. Others include:



• Crisis Text Line: Text “PA” to 741-741

• Veteran Crisis Line: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

• Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990

• Get Help Now Hotline (for substance use disorders): 1-800-662-4357

• PA Sexual Assault Helpline: 1-888-772-7227 or https://pcar.org/helpin-pa

• National Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-799-7233 or www.PCADV.org

• AgriStress Helpline: 833-897-2474