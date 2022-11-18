Help Available For PA Family Caregivers

HARRISBURG – With November being National Family Caregiver Month, PA officials highlighted resources for grandparents raising grandchildren and discussed the need for additional supports for these grandparents because of the overdose crisis. In PA, an estimated 260,000 children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives. Denise Shanahan is a York County grandmother raising two grandsons after her daughter died in 2015 of an overdose. PA Department of Aging‘s Caregiver Support Program provides resources to those who assume primary responsibility as a caregiver of their loved ones. The program, administered by the 52 Area Agencies on Aging, provides access to respite care, addresses the need for formal and informal supports, and offers financial reimbursement of eligible out-of-pocket costs associated with caregiving-related services and supplies. PA KinConnector provides information, referrals, and education programs for kinship caregivers and also runs a helpline that can be reached by calling 1-866-KIN-2111. The helpline is staffed by knowledgeable, compassionate social service professionals prepared to help kinship care families access resources that may be able to help them and children in their care. The helpline is available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.