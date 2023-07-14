Help Available For Berks County Storm Victims

READING – The Shapiro Administration has opened a Multi-Agency Resource Center to provide individuals, families, and businesses in Berks County affected by recent storm damage with in-person access to state and local resources. The center is located at the Exeter Township School District Administration Building, 200 Elm Street in Reading. Residents can meet with agency staff and local officials to get the help they need and be connected with resources, including information about submitting insurance claims, the replacement of vital documents, well water testing kits, and access to crisis counseling services. The center is open today until 7 p.m. and again tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Multiple volunteer organizations that help disaster survivors are participating in activation of the Crisis Cleanup Home Cleanup Hotline. Those who need assistance with basic cleanup such as cutting fallen trees; removal of wet drywall, flooring and appliances; tarping roofs; and mold mitigation are encouraged to call 844-965-1386. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to overwhelming need. Crisis Cleanup anticipates that this line will stay active through Friday, July 21.