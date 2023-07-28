Heat Continues, But Relief On The Way

STATE COLLEGE – Our region is under a heat advisory. Heat index values may exceed 105 degrees resulting in localized dangerously hot conditions. Take it easy, drink plenty of fluids, and stay in air conditioned areas. Check up on relatives and neighbors and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Cooler conditions are to arrive on Sunday.