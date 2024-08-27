Heat Advisory Issued For The Region

LANCASTER – Be prepared for extreme heat for our region. A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Heat index values of up to 104 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in air-conditioned areas. Check on elderly relatives and neighbors to make sure they are okay. Monitor people who work outside, exercise or play sports, ensuring frequent breaks. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool location. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes in hot weather.