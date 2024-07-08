Heat Advisory Issued For The Region

LANCASTER – Our area is under a heat advisory from now until 8 p.m. tomorrow. Heat index values of up to 104 degrees are expected. The advisory covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York Counties. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. In addition to the daytime heat, overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and oppressively muggy. Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, stay out of the sun, and stay in air-conditioned areas. Children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Look before you lock if are out traveling. Keep check on elderly relatives and neighbors to make sure they are doing okay during our periods of oppressive heat and humidity.