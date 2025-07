Heat Advisory Issued For The Area

LANCASTER – Our region is under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values of up to 104 are expected. The hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat related illnesses. The heat can affect anyone without adequate hydration and cooling. Drink plenty of liquids, stay out of the sun if possible, and check on your family, friends, and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.