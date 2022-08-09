Heat Advisory For Tuesday

LANCASTER – Our region is again under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. today. Heat index values between 100 and 104 degrees are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk of heat related illnesses to occur, particularly among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Drink plenty of fluids, remain out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned areas. Check up on relatives and neighbors and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. If you work or spend time outside, wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, stay well hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Make sure you know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.