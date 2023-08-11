Hearings On Basic Education Funding Planned Across PA

HARRISBURG –Both co-chairs of the Basic Education Funding Commission have announced the commission’s upcoming schedule. Republican York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill commented that the commission will travel to every corner of the state to gain valuable feedback from public school finance experts, educational advocates, and taxpayers in order to address the charge given by the Commonwealth Court that the state needs a better way to distribute existing tax dollars to give every child a quality education. Democrat Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla says with the court matter resolved, it’s imperative that the commission start holding hearings to collect testimony that will help improve the basic education funding formula to comply with the court’s directive regarding adequacy, equity, and timeliness. The current schedule is:

September 12 in Allentown

September 13 in Harrisburg

September 14 in Philadelphia

September 21 in Lancaster

September 28 in Hanover

October 5 in Hazleton

October 11 in Pittsburgh

October 12 in Lemont Furnace

November 2 in Enola

November 9 in Bedford

Hearing details and agendas will be announced closer to the dates. The public can submit comments to be entered into the record via the “Contact Us” section of the commission’s website: basiceducationfundingcommission.com.