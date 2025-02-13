Hearings Forthcoming On PA’s Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – After completing an analysis of Gov. Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget plan, PA Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman, Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster & Berks Counties raised serious concerns about shortfalls in future years that would burden taxpayers with significant new costs and higher taxes. The $51.5 billion budget plan Shapiro presented to the legislature would increase state spending by $3.6 billion, an increase of 7.5% over the current year’s budget. Martin said one of the largest problems in the governor’s plan stems from exaggerating how much revenue the state would actually realize from new taxes during the five-year planning period. The Senate Appropriations Committee will hold a series of hearings to closely examine the spending plan to determine how it can be improved. The hearings will begin February 18 and run through March 6.