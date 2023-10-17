Hearing Today On Sexually Explicit Content On PA Schools

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Education Committee will hold a hearing today on Senate Bill 7 which would make parents in PA aware of sexually explicit content their child may be provided in school and give parents the ability to deny their children access such content. The sponsor of the legislation, Lancaster County Sen. Ryan Aument says the hearing will be quite informative for parents. The hearing takes place at 10 a.m. and you can watch the hearing by clicking on Sen. Aument’s photo below. Senate Bill 7 would require schools to identify sexually explicit content in curriculum; create an opt-in policy that would notify parents of such content by including a list of the material, give parents the opportunity to review the materials, and require parents to give direct consent for their children to have access to such material. It would also provide the child with non-explicit alternatives if their parents do not opt-in and would not ban any books.