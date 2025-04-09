Health Department Approval For Hospital Purchases

HARRISBURG – Three Chester County lawmakers are introducing legislation which would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. Reps. Dan Williams, Kristine Howard, and Melissa Shusterman say one in three hospital mergers and acquisitions lead to a full or partial hospital closure. In Chester County, Tower Health purchased Jennersville and Brandywine Hospitals, which both closed less than 5 years after the acquisition. These sales often lead to broken promises, unexpected closures, and reduced services to customers. The bill would require the Department of Health to review applications, hold public hearings, and prepare impact statements on the effect of the buying and selling of the healthcare services that the hospital or hospital system provides. The lawmakers are circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal.