Health Care Licensure Compacts Become PA Law

HARRISBURG – Health care leaders joined Gov. Josh Shapiro to announce that PA is now a full participant in three health care licensure compacts making it easier for qualified doctors, nurses, and physical therapists to provide care across state lines. Instead of requiring months to complete the full licensure process, out-of-state practitioners are now able to contribute to PA’s health care workforce within days – helping to meet critical staffing needs and improve access to care. PA’s full participation in the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, Nurse Licensure Compact, and Physical Therapy Licensure Compact gives more than 300,000 nurses, nearly 65,000 doctors, and more than 17,000 physical therapists additional flexibility to practice in dozens of states – while also allowing licensed providers from other states to work in PA.