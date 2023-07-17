HazMat Response To Lancaster County Hotel

MOUNTVILLE – Fire and HazMat units responded to a pool chemical incident at the Sleep Inn located in Mountville, Lancaster County. Guests inside the hotel at 310 Primrose Lane were evacuated during the incident which occurred Sunday shortly after 1:20 p.m. Authorities say a chemical used to treat the pool accidentally spilled in the pool’s pump room and mixed with water which released an odor throughout the facility. One person exposed to the chemical was taken to the hospital. Guests returned inside the hotel after an hour, but the pool area remains closed until it can be serviced.