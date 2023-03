HazMat Incident At Lancaster Meat Plant

LANCASTER – HazMat units responded yesterday morning to Kunzler Meats at 652 Manor Street in Lancaster for a reported ammonia leak in the facility. A Shelter in Place Order was issued for residents 1/2 mile around the meat plant as the air was monitored around the plant. Units were able to take care of the leak and the Shelter in Place Order was lifted in the afternoon. No injuries were reported.