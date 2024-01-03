Haywood Files Ethics Complaint Against Mastriano

HARRISBURG – Sen. Art Haywood of Montgomery & Philadelphia Counties plans to file an ethics complaint against Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties for his involvement in the effort to discredit the 2020 presidential election. Haywood was joined by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington or CREW. They accuse Mastriano of using his office to conduct a hearing at which advisors of former President Trump gave unsworn testimony which has been proven false; organized and appeared in various rallies with state and federal officials to disseminate false information to promote the idea that the 2020 presidential vote was illegitimate and should be overturned; and led an effort to coerce, pressure, and intimidate government officials at all levels to overturn the election results in PA. Mastriano responded that Haywood is focused on a partisan PR stunt. “What is truly unethical is a Senator using his bully pulpit to attack the freedom of speech of those he disagrees with.” Mastriano added that Haywood “further embarrassed himself by justifying his specious ethics complaint with a report from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW). CREW is a well-documented far left activist organization founded by a Democrat operative and uses a DNC vendor (Act Blue) to solicit donations from left-wing donors. I do not need a lecture on the U.S. Constitution. I volunteered to defend it while serving our nation for over 30 years as an officer in the U.S. Army. This stunt will not intimidate or silence me.”