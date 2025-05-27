Harrisburg Woman Charged In Fatal Lancaster County Accident

LANCASTER – Charges have been filed against a Harrisburg woman involved in a fatal Lancaster County accident. On May 2, 2024 around 9:30 p.m., police responded to 240 W. Sun Hill Road in Penn Township for a report of a deceased male, identified as 16-year-old Curtis Groff of Manheim, on the side of the road. Officers responded and recognized that the injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. The striking vehicle was not on scene when officers arrived. Crash reconstruction officers conducted an investigation which determined that the vehicle was traveling westbound when it drove off the roadway striking Groff. While officers were on scene, 23-year-old Mikayla Mustard was driven to the crash scene by a relative and she reported that she was the driver of the striking vehicle. An investigation determined that Mustard was on Snapchat and after the crash she indicated that there was blood on her vehicle and she would go to jail if someone was hurt. Witnesses reported that prior to the accident, Groff had been using a weed whacker alongside of the road when he was struck. Several traffic cones had been set up in the area to alert drivers of the roadside work. A crash reconstruction report determined that the driving actions of Mustard were the primary cause of the collision. Mustard was arraigned and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 30th.