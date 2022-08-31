Harrisburg Restaurant Owner Sentenced To 111 Months’ Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking And Weapons Offenses

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Nyree Letterlough, a/k/a “Gram” or “Grammie,” age 51, of Harrisburg was sentenced on August 29, 2022, to 111 months’ imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner for cocaine trafficking and weapons offenses. In November 2021, a jury convicted Letterlough of drug trafficking, possessing a gun in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a stolen gun. These items were seized during a February 1, 2018, sweep of her home and other properties associated with her and her fellow drug trafficker, Saqueena Williams, a/k/a “Queenie,” following a years-long investigation. Williams, the operator of Queenies Café, was convicted at the same trial of running a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2012 to 2018. The jury found that Williams trafficked in excess of five kilograms of cocaine, and that she possessed guns in furtherance of her drug trafficking operation. Letterlough surrendered her interests in Grams Grill, located in Harrisburg, and other property. Williams also surrendered her interests in Queenies Café, located in Harrisburg, as well as the liquor license and other properties.