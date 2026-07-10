Harrisburg Police Seek Assault Suspect

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are searching for a suspect involved in an assault that occurred July 2nd around 8 p.m. on South Cameron Street. Upon arrival, officers were advised that 34-year-old Christopher Taylor had assaulted an adult male victim with a machete. The victim was located by police and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It was also determined that Taylor had fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Taylor was subsequently charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats, and Possession of Instrument of a Crime. Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submitted tips via their Crimewatch page. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information provided on Taylor’s whereabouts.