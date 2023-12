Harrisburg Police Investigate Homicide

HARRISBURG – Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide. Today at 3 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Ella Alley for a report of a deceased person. Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The male was determined to be deceased by police and EMS. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.