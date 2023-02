Harrisburg Office For PA’s Freshman Senator

HARRISBURG – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman announced the opening of his Harrisburg regional office, located on the fourth floor of the Strawberry Square complex. The address is 320 Market Street, Suite 475E. Visitors should enter via the Market Street entrance for Strawberry Square. The Harrisburg office is Fetterman’s second in-state office location, following his Philadelphia office. More offices will be opening in the coming weeks and months throughout the Commonwealth.