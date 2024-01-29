Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 70 Months Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking And Firearms Offenses

HARRISBURG- The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Denzel Moore, age 30, formerly of Harrisburg, was sentenced on Friday to serve 70 months imprisonment and three years of supervised released based upon his previously entered guilty plea to distributing cocaine and possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. On September 25, 2019, Moore was observed by Harrisburg police officers selling cocaine on Swatara Street. Moore fled the scene on a bicycle and when police apprehended him, they recovered a loaded .9mm semi-automatic pistol, two cellular phones, 24 oxycodone pills and $585 in cash. Moore had two prior convictions for distributing cocaine and was designated a career offender by the Court. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.