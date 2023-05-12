Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 7 to 15 Years In State Prison For Dealing Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine

LANCASTER – A Harrisburg man was sentenced to 7 to 15 years in state prison Wednesday for dealing the fentanyl that resulted in the death of 55-year-old Francis C. March IV. Thomas Wiley Jr., 30 of the 100 block of Deaven Road, was sentenced by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth after being found guilty by jury on Feb. 8, 2023. Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller prosecuted the case and said the defendant’s substantial criminal history – including multiple drug convictions – outweighs the fact he didn’t intentionally kill the victim. “The problem with making the same mistakes over and over and over is that they can no longer be considered mistakes,” Miller said.