Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 65 Months Imprisonment For Possessing Ammunition As Previously Convicted Felon

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Jason Robles, age 43, formerly of Harrisburg, was sentenced to serve 65 months’ imprisonment, three years’ supervised release and $100 in financial penalties based upon his guilty plea to possessing ammunition as a previously convicted felon. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, in August 2021, Robles was operating a motorcycle at a high rate of speed on I-81 in Cumberland County. A Pennsylvania State Trooper attempted to stop Robles and a high-speed chase ensued where speeds reached up to 115 mph and Robles crossed the median into oncoming traffic. Robles was eventually stopped and found in possession of heroin, marijuana and cocaine base, as well as a .9mm Polymer handgun with no serial number, known as a “ghost gun,” loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Prior to the August 2021 incident, Robles was previously convicted of a state felony drug offense in 2021 and a federal drug offense in 2002 that prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition.