Harrisburg Man Sentenced To 14 ½ Years Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced yesterday, George E. Jones, age 43, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 151 months imprisonment to be followed by three years on supervised release for trafficking cocaine. Jones was also sentenced to a consecutive 24-month prison term for violating the conditions of a term of supervised release he was serving for a prior federal drug trafficking conviction. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jones previously pleaded guilty on July 20, 2023, to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and 28 grams and more of cocaine base. In 2011, Jones was convicted of drug trafficking that resulted in Jones serving approximately a 10-year federal prison sentence. Jones was released from that sentence in May 2020, and resumed selling crack and powder cocaine in Harrisburg less than two months later while he was serving a term of supervised release.