Harrisburg Man Charged With Homicide Has Been Arrested

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, the United States Marshal Service announced the arrest of Deron Derekem Scott, a 21-year-old Harrisburg man. On June 28, 2021, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police investigated a shooting in the 1400 block of Berryhill Street that resulted in the death of a woman and serious injury to her six-year-old child. On December 20, 2021, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Scott with homicide, aggravated assault, firearms violations and lesser included offenses. Attempts to find Scott were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him. Yesterday at about 3:20 p.m., the task force arrested Scott without incident in the 200 block of Ridge Street, Steelton, Dauphin County. He was turned over to Harrisburg police for processing and arraignment.