Harrisburg Man Arrested In Connection With Arson Charge

HARRISBURG – On Monday November 24th the Harrisburg Police arrested and charged Yahmir Thompson in connection to two fires that were set in the 500 block of Woodbine Street. The fires were set on Friday November 21st but were quickly extinguished by the Harrisburg Fire Bureau. Thompson was charged with two counts of Arson and transported to Dauphin County booking for arraignment. Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact the Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website.