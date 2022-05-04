Harrisburg Law Center Reacts To Leaked Supreme Court Draft

HARRISBURG – A leaked draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the country. Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center Chief Counsel Randall Wenger commented that we have been disappointed in the past when we thought the court would overturn Roe in the Planned Parenthood v. Casey case when several justices changed their minds at the last moment. Wenger added that people should keep praying for the Justices and pray that the leaked decision may become the decision of the court. Independence’s Senior Counsel Jeremy Samek said the leak is a “bad thing,” but it’s so much worse for the integrity of our court system to allow Roe versus Wade to stand. You can read the leaked document by CLICKING HERE.