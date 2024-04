Harrisburg Homicide Under Investigation

HARRISBURG – A homicide investigation is underway in Dauphin County. On Wednesday April 17th about 11:45 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to the area of Evergreen and Thompson Streets for a report of shots fired with a person struck. Upon their arrival, officers located a deceased adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.