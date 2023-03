Harrisburg Homicide Investigation Underway

HARRISBURG – Police in Harrisburg are investigating a homicide. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 around 9 p.m., officers responded to the first block of North 16th Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim who was transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The unidentified victim would later die from his injuries. No suspects have been determined. Anyone with information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.