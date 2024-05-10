Harrisburg Drug Trafficker Convicted Of Hiring Gunmen To Protect Thousands Of Pounds Of Marijuana Through The U.S. Mail

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Christopher Texidor, age 36, of Harrisburg, was convicted following a jury trial of trafficking over 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of marijuana and hiring gunmen to protect his illegal activities. The trial spanned six days, and the jury deliberated for approximately four hours before returning its verdict. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, between October 2018 and May 2020, Texidor and his co-defendants operated a marijuana smuggling operation in Harrisburg. Texidor and his co-defendants arranged to have his drug source in California mail hundreds of parcels full of marijuana to Harrisburg through the U.S. Mail. In the same way, they regularly mailed tens of thousands of dollars in cash back to the California source. Texidor and his co-defendants used a sophisticated system of GPS tracking devices, which they placed in their parcels, to keep track of their drugs and money. The jury convicted Texidor of conspiracy to traffic more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, conspiracy to use a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, use of a means in interstate communication to commit a crime of violence and drug trafficking. Sentencing has not been scheduled.