Harrisburg Couple Charged In Child’s Death

HARRISBURG – A Harrisburg couple is facing charges in the death of a child. On March 28 at 2:14 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 3200 block of Wakefield Road for an infant in cardiac arrest. On April 1st, an autopsy was conducted on 4-month-old Ioni Souders with the manner of death ruled as a homicide. 24-year-old Jose Melendez Pedilla faces 1st degree murder, felony endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy, and other charges. He was found to be in the country illegally and in possession of illegal ID cards. Information provided by ICE indicated he entered the country on May 2, 2024 and was to depart August 2, 2024. 20-year-old Layla Souders, the mother of the child, was also arrested on 3rd degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and other charges.