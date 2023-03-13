Harrisburg Auto Theft With Child Ends With Arrest

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police responded yesterday around 3 p.m. to an auto theft that had a 3-year-old child inside. Police say the vehicle owner placed their child in the vehicle, started it, and returned to their house to lock the door, when an unknown person enter the vehicle and drove off with their child inside. A large search was initiated, and officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to assist with the search. About an hour later, the vehicle was spotted and stopped in the area of South 22nd and Brookwood Streets. Officers found a 14-year-old juvenile was the driver, and only occupant. The teen was taken into police custody. A short time later, officers were advised that the 3-year-old was located at the McDonalds in the Uptown Plaza. The child was located unharmed and safe. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.