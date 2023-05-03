Handgun Permit Requirement Clears Delaware Senate

DOVER, DE (AP) – The Delaware state Senate voted along party lines to pass a bill requiring anyone in Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training, and obtain permission from the state. The vote came after more than two hours of debate in which gun-control advocates argued that the proposal will help reduce the number of homicides and suicides in Delaware. Opponents argued that the bill infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens and will have no effect on criminals responsible for the state’s gun violence problem. The permit proposal, which now goes to the Democrat-led House, is similar to others introduced in recent years, including one that passed the Senate in 2021 but stalled in the House.