Handgun Intercepted By TSA At Lancaster Airport

LANCASTER.– TSA officers at Lancaster Airport intercepted a handgun at the security checkpoint yesterday. The 9mm firearm was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber. An additional gun magazine loaded with eight additional bullets was packed alongside the firearm. The weapon was caught as a Reading man entered the security checkpoint and was found in the man’s carry-on bag. TSA officials notified Manheim Township Police, who allowed the man to return his gun to his vehicle. The individual now faces a financial civil penalty. Civil penalties for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000. Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.