Half Dozen Bills Become PA Law

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed six bills into law. The legislation signed includes bills to expand unemployment compensation eligibility for survivors of domestic violence, update liquor and tobacco laws to reflect modern business practices, strengthen traffic safety and driving under the influence enforcement, clarify local government vacancy procedures, and authorize the creation of a commemorative monument at the State Capitol honoring PA’s central role in the nation’s 250th anniversary.