Hair Braiders Bill Advances

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would create a license exemption for natural hair braiding passed the PA House. House Bill 1820 would exempt hair braiders from having to obtain a cosmetology license to practice braiding. Bill sponsor, Philadelphia County Rep. Donna Bullock says natural hair braiding has been commonplace in the African American community for centuries. The techniques have been passed from generation to generation and do not require formal training to do. More than 33 states have exempted hair braiders from licensing laws. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.