Gun Shots Fired In Lebanon

LEBANON – On April 23, 2023, Lebanon City Police responded to a report of gun shots fired in the area of 10th and Chestnut Streets. Upon searching the area multiple spent cartridge casing were located in the first block of South 10th Street, just North of the intersection. No damage to property or victims were located at the scene. Video surveillance located a vehicle of interest. Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact Lebanon City Police Sergeant Keith Uhrich.
