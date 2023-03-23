Gun Found On Student At Lancaster School

LANCASTER – A gun was found on a student at a Lancaster school. On Tuesday, March 21 at 11:07 a.m., Manheim Township Police responded to E.R. Martin School at 2000 Wabank Road for a report of a gun on school property. Officers determined that a juvenile student brought a handgun to school in a backpack along with a small amount of marijuana. The firearm was unloaded and was not accompanied by any magazines or ammunition; however, the firearm was reported as stolen in 2022. Lancaster County Juvenile Probation prepared a detainer for the student, and they are being detained at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center on an allegation charging them with: Firearms not to be carried without a license; Possession of weapon on school property and other charges. School staff took notice of irregularities regarding the student’s behavior and conducted a preliminary investigation. Police say the attentiveness and rapid response of school officials led to the early discovery of the firearm which allowed authorities to intervene before anyone could be placed in danger. There was never a threat to the staff, students, or the public.