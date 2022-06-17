Gun Control Bills Win Approval From Delaware Lawmakers

DOVER, DE (AP) – Bills outlawing several types of semi-automatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware’s Democrat-controlled General Assembly. The bills received no Republican support. The bill passed the House on a 23-18 vote with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent. It was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment. The Senate also approved a House bill that bans a wide variety of semi-automatic firearms. The bills now go to Democrat Gov. John Carney.