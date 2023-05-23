Gun Control Bills Advance In PA House

HARRISBURG – PA House members have approved two gun control bills. House Bill 1018 – known as the “red flag” bill – would allow a judge to order the seizure of firearms if asked by family members or police. The second, House Bill 714, would expand background checks on firearms buyers in PA and end an exception for private sales of shotguns, sporting rifles, and semi-automatic rifles, known as the “gun show” loophole. Bill supporters say the measures will cut down on gun trafficking, suicides, accidental shootings, and day-to-day violence. Those opposed say the bills punish law-abiding gun owners and what’s needed is to enforce current gun laws. Both bills go to the PA Senate.