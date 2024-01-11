Guilty Plea In Death Of Lancaster Pediatrician

LANCASTER – A man pleaded guilty after he struck and killed a Lancaster pediatrician in the crosswalk between N. Prince and W. Chestnut Streets in Lancaster in 2021. 53-year-old Rodolfo Paradas of Lancaster pleaded guilty to charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death while not licensed, and three summaries charges before a Lancaster County judge, who will order sentence after a pre-sentence investigation is completed. Paradas faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison and an over $40,000 fine. On Oct. 29, 2021, around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported that a white work van struck 66-year-old Dr. Steven Killough who was walking in the crosswalk. Paradas helped Killough to the side of the road before leaving the scene without providing any information about the crash to police. The doctor later died as a result of his injuries on Nov. 12, 2021. Video footage obtained through the Lancaster Safety Coalition showed the vehicle and police tracked down the driver, who was identified as Paradas, who did not have a valid license to drive as it had been previously revoked in Massachusetts