Guilty Plea In Child’s Death

YORK (AP) – A York County woman pleaded guilty to child endangerment, 2 1/2 weeks after jurors acquitted her ex-boyfriend of murder and other charges in the death of her 2-year-old son. 26-year-old Leah Mullinix entered an open plea to the third-degree felony charge in York County Court in the September 2018 death of Dante Mullinix. Last month, jurors deliberated for about two hours before acquitting 43-year-old Tyree Bowie of first and third-degree murder as well as child endangerment in the child’s death .The judge ordered pre-sentence investigations and evaluations and scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 20.