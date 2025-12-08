Guilty Plea From Lancaster Man In Pedestrian Accident

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man pleaded guilty to striking and severely injuring a pedestrian while driving drunk. 31-year-old Tyler Stewart pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, aggravated assault by vehicle, and six other misdemeanor and summary offenses. Stewart will be sentenced following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation. Stewart told police he had consumed a pint of vodka several hours before he struck the victim in the 1500 block of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township while running late to pick up his girlfriend from work the evening of Oct. 18, 2024. The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones. A blood draw showed that Stewart had a blood alcohol content of 0.437% — more than five times the legal limit. Investigators also found that Stewart’s drivers license was suspended at the time of the crash. Video footage from a nearby business showed Stewart speeding and traveling with no lights in the moments before the crash shortly before 11 p.m. An analysis of the footage determined that Stewart was traveling twice the speed limit in the area.