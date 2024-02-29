Guilty Plea From Former E-Town School Employee

LANCASTER – A former Elizabethtown School District employee pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual contact and abuse of two teenage students. 38-year-old Megan Carlisle of Elizabethtown made the plea in Lancaster County Court. Northwest Regional Police began investigating the case in May 2023 after receiving a report of inappropriate videos, pictures, and texts being sent from Carlisle to the students. Police found she had encounters with a 14-and 15-year-old. Carlisle was a paraprofessional and in-school-suspension monitor at the district. The judge will order sentence at a later date following a pre-sentence investigation and a sexually violent predator determination.