Guilty Plea Brings Conclusion To 1975 Lancaster County Murder Case

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man will serve up to 50 years in prison for the murder of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler nearly 48 years ago in her Manor Township, Lancaster County, home. 69-year-old David Sinopoli pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court to third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and burglary regarding the Dec. 5, 1975 killing of Biechler that went unsolved until investigators used DNA evidence technology to connect Sinopoli to the crime, resulting in his arrest on July 17, 2022. Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Sinopoli. Lindy’s husband, Phil Biechler said, “While I forgive you because my God tells me to, you need to pay for your actions.” Sinopoli must also pay over $25,000 in court costs for DNA lab expenses.