Guide To Help To Fight The Spotted Lanternfly

UNIVERSITY PARK – Dealing with the invasive spotted lanternfly can be frustrating and challenging; however, Penn State Extension provides valuable resources, such as its Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide, to help people manage the pest effectively. Authored by scientists and extension educators in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the guide features comprehensive information, illustrations, charts and photos on the pest’s biology, behavior, plant damage and management, and an overview of ongoing research. You can access the guide by clicking on the picture below. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect that first was detected in 2014 in southeastern PA. Not only does it feed on more than 70 species of trees and other woody plants, but it also can render outdoor areas unusable by leaving behind a sugary excrement called honeydew. The pest is currently found in 51 PA counties, all of which are under a state-imposed quarantine.